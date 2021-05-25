Bend Fire & Rescue is investigating a brush fire that started Monday evening in the Deschutes River Canyon near Sunshine Way in southwest Bend.
Fire crews responded to the small wildland fire at 6:19 p.m. and scouted the fire from the top of the canyon, the fire agency said in a press release. The fire was moving on the west side of the river at the base of the canyon.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire after guiding a hose down to the canyon, the fire department stated.
A 50-foot-by-50-foot space in the middle of the fire appeared to be a transient camp.
Another Bend fire crew arrived to help with mop up. The crew used water and foam and established a fire line around the burned area.
(1) comment
a little more fallout from Bend’s failure to reduce homelessness/illegal camping
