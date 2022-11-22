Santa Express

Bend residents wait in front of their homes to donate bags of food and toys in this Bulletin file photo.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file photo

Bend Fire & Rescue is collecting food, clothing and toys to give to local families in need next week as part of the department’s annual Santa Express.

The department will be collecting items from community members in the Shevlin Ridge and Shevlin Meadows neighborhoods on Nov. 28; the Pineridge, River Canyon and Aspen Rim neighborhoods on Nov. 29; and the Foxborough, Larkspur and Sun Meadow neighborhoods on Nov. 30, according to a press release.

Reporter: 541-617-7854, bdole@bendbulletin.com 

Bryce Dole is a crime and public safety reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.

