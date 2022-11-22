Bend Fire & Rescue is collecting food, clothing and toys to give to local families in need next week as part of the department’s annual Santa Express.
The department will be collecting items from community members in the Shevlin Ridge and Shevlin Meadows neighborhoods on Nov. 28; the Pineridge, River Canyon and Aspen Rim neighborhoods on Nov. 29; and the Foxborough, Larkspur and Sun Meadow neighborhoods on Nov. 30, according to a press release.
“Anything and everything helps,” Dan Derlacki, a Bend Fire & Rescue spokesperson, said in the release, “even if it’s one can of food or a small toy that donation will go a long ways to providing a good dinner and a nice gift on Christmas and a smile on a child’s face Christmas morning.”
The department is conducting the giveaway with The Salvation Army, which said gifts for teenagers are also being taken.
The department will also have several drop-off locations for non-perishable foods, new toys and clothing through Dec. 16.
Those locations include every Bend Fire & Rescue station:
• West Fire Station – 1212 SW Simpson Ave.
• East Fire Station – 62420 Hamby Rd.
• North Fire Station – 63377 Jamison St.
• South Fire Station – 61080 Country Club Dr.
• Tumalo Fire Station – 64725 Cook Ave.
• Pilot Butte Fire Station – 425 NE 15th St.
Donations will also be accepted at The Salvation Army on 515 NE Dekalb Ave.; the Bend Airport flight center on 63132 Powell Butte Highway; Snap Fitness on SW Amber Meadow Drive, NW Lolo Dr and NE 4th St.; and at Starbucks locations in Bend and Redmond.
The department is also providing curbside pickups for people who can’t get to those locations. Donors can arrange a pickup by calling 541-322-6386.
