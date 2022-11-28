sx
Josh Thompson, with Bend Fire & Rescue, walks out of Station 303 with his son, Calan, 4, and wife, Traci, before starting the Santa Express route on Monday. 

 Joe Kline/The Bulletin

Santa Express, Bend firefighters annual efforts to collect food, clothing and toys to give to local families in need, hit the streets Monday.

Bend Fire & Rescue began in the NorthWest Crossing Shevlin Ridge and Shevlin Meadows neighborhoods, according to a schedule on the city’s website.

