Bend Fire & Rescue and the Bend Fire Association are planning their annual coat drive and are calling on the community to donate new or used coats, scarves, gloves, socks, and hats of all sizes for men, women and children. 

This year, the event will focus on the increased need for children's coats due to higher demand within the community this season, Bend Fire & Rescue said in a release Tuesday.

