Bend Fire & Rescue and the Bend Fire Association are planning their annual coat drive and are calling on the community to donate new or used coats, scarves, gloves, socks, and hats of all sizes for men, women and children.
This year, the event will focus on the increased need for children's coats due to higher demand within the community this season, Bend Fire & Rescue said in a release Tuesday.
The need for warmer clothing, combined with increased utility costs, will make the winter months more challenging for those who are already struggling, the release said. Children from low-income families often wear coats inside their homes, and children are particularly susceptible to cold temperatures.
Donations can be dropped off at the nearest Bend fire station and placed inside labeled bins outside any time between Sunday and Dec. 2. Donation drop-off sites include:
• West Fire Station, 1212 SW Simpson Ave.
• East Fire Station, 62420 Hamby Road.
• North Fire Station, 63377 Jamison St.
• South Fire Station, 61080 Country Club Drive.
• Tumalo Fire Station, 64725 Cook Ave.
• Pilot Butte Station, 425 NE 15th St.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.