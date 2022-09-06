Bend Fire & Rescue is offering its free, CPR and Stop the Bleed courses after pausing them during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The classes start Wednesday. The CPR class is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and the Stop the Bleed course is from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. They will be taught on the first Wednesday of each month at the Bend Fire & Rescue training center at 63377 NE Jamison St., the department said in a news release Tuesday.
Both courses are open to anyone 12 and older, and the CPR course will cover hands-on CPR life-saving techniques, what to anticipate from 911 dispatch during an emergency, how to properly and effectively perform CPR and what to expect when first responders arrive to help.
The Stop the Bleed training is designed to teach the community how to stop severe, uncontrolled bleeding. It will also cover why severe bleeding is dangerous, how to recognize it, and more importantly how to control bleeding quickly and effectively, the release said.
For more information and to sign up for the courses, visit the Bend Fire & Rescue webpage.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
