Paramedics
Buy Now

In this 2020 photo, Taylor McCool, a firefighter-paramedic at the Pilot Butte Station in Bend, places a container of personal protective equipment into an ambulance.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file

Bend Fire & Rescue is offering its free, CPR and Stop the Bleed courses after pausing them during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The classes start Wednesday. The CPR class is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and the Stop the Bleed course is from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. They will be taught on the first Wednesday of each month at the Bend Fire & Rescue training center at 63377 NE Jamison St., the department said in a news release Tuesday. 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

jsiess@bendbulletin.com, 541-617-7820

Tags

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.