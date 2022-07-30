Bend fire

Bend Fire & Rescue responded to a residential structure fire on East Campbell Road caused by oily rags placed outside near combustible materials on Friday.

At 3:53 p.m. firefighters were dispatched after the homeowners arrived home and heard crackling noises, which turned out to be a fire on the left side of the house, Bend Fire & Rescue said in a release Friday. The homeowners tried to put out the fire with a garden hose but were unsuccessful. 

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

