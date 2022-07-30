Bend Fire & Rescue responded to a residential structure fire on East Campbell Road caused by oily rags placed outside near combustible materials on Friday.
At 3:53 p.m. firefighters were dispatched after the homeowners arrived home and heard crackling noises, which turned out to be a fire on the left side of the house, Bend Fire & Rescue said in a release Friday. The homeowners tried to put out the fire with a garden hose but were unsuccessful.
When firefighters arrived, they found the house burning with flames spreading from a nearby ponderosa tree. The fire extended from the second floor of the home to the roof, and also spread to the property's fence.
The fire was quickly extinguished and upon investigation it was determined the fire started due to oily stain rags placed outside near combustible materials. Once the fire started, it quickly spread, the release said.
The fire department said fires caused by spontaneous combustion, which occur through an oxidation process, are common across the country. Oily rags used for staining should be disposed of properly which includes hanging them outside to dry and once dried they can be disposed of in an approved metal container, the release added. Never pile oily rags together which can create heat from oxidation and can ignite the oils in the rags ultimately causing a fire.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
