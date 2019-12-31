Bend Fire & Rescue will host an event recognizing the opening of its newest station, the Pilot Butte Fire Station, at 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 at 425 NE 15th St. just south of the butte.

There will be a short ceremony, a performance by the Bend Fire Pipes and Drums, a “passing of the key” and tours of the station. There will be ice cream, cookies and hot chocolate.

The new station, the fire district's sixth, features the same brick exterior and large red garage doors as the city’s historic firehouse that closed two decades ago.

“This station is beautiful, inside and out, and we sincerely hope that you can make a little time to share this exciting occasion with us,” Bend Fire spokesman Dave Howe wrote in a press release.