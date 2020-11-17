Bend Fire & Rescue is hosting its annual winter coat drive until Dec. 18 to collect coats, gloves, scarves and socks in all sizes for those in the community who may not have access to winter clothes.
Outside each fire station will be blue bins for people to drop clothing donations for the drive. The fire department is asking people to wash the clothing before donating and bring the items in a bag.
Each year, those who face winter without proper winter clothing are grateful for donations, the fire department said.
Over the past four years, the fire department has collected more than 2 tons of donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.