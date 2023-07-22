Fagen's fire

Bend Fire & Rescue firefighters responded to a fire Saturday at Fagen's Tree Service at 151 SE 2nd St.

 Bend Fire & Rescue/Submitted photo

Bend Fire & Rescue had a busy Saturday morning with two fires in Bend — one at Fagen's Trees & Chips on 2nd Street and the other, a house fire, on NE Wells Acres Road. 

The first fire was reported by multiple people at 8:04 a.m. who saw smoke coming from the yard at Fagen's at 151 SE 2nd St. near the Bend Parkway, the fire agency said in a press release Saturday.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

jsiess@bendbulletin.com, 541-617-7820

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.