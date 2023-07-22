Bend Fire & Rescue had a busy Saturday morning with two fires in Bend — one at Fagen's Trees & Chips on 2nd Street and the other, a house fire, on NE Wells Acres Road.
The first fire was reported by multiple people at 8:04 a.m. who saw smoke coming from the yard at Fagen's at 151 SE 2nd St. near the Bend Parkway, the fire agency said in a press release Saturday.
The Fagen's fire was in a two story tall pile of bark chips and mulch on the property. It threatened trees and an adjacent building on 2nd Street, the release said. Fire crews put out the fire quickly with the assistance of an engine and water tender from the U.S. Forest Service compound nearby.
While firefighters were extinguishing the Fagen's fire, a second fire was reported at 8:55 a.m. at a structure at 3087 NE Wells Acres Road, the agency said.
When crews arrived they found the exterior deck on the south side of a home on NW Wells Acres Road on fire. The fire had traveled up the outside wall of the three-story home including the second and third floors.
The exact cause of the second fire is unknown, and the estimated losses from the fire were $80,000 to the home and $20,000 to the home's contents. The two occupants of the home were assisted by the American Red Cross, the agency said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.