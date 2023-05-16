A 76-cent levy to maintain essential emergency services for Bend Fire & Rescue appeared to pass by a slim margin in Tuesday’s election, according to preliminary election results.

The ballot measure asked if the city should issue a five-year levy of 76 cents per $1,000 in taxable assessed property value. This represents a 56-cent increase over the previous levy of 20 cents, which brings in about $2.5 million annually.

Anna Kaminski is a city and county government reporter with The Bulletin. Previously, she was a reporter in Eugene, but she began her career in journalism as a teenager in her Midwestern hometown. 

