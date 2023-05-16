A 76-cent levy to maintain essential emergency services for Bend Fire & Rescue appeared to pass by a slim margin in Tuesday’s election, according to preliminary election results.
The ballot measure asked if the city should issue a five-year levy of 76 cents per $1,000 in taxable assessed property value. This represents a 56-cent increase over the previous levy of 20 cents, which brings in about $2.5 million annually.
The measure appeared to pass by just over 3 percentage points, according to initial ballot counts from the Deschutes County Clerk’s office Tuesday night.
“This is largely what we expected based on the polling we did this fall, so it’s not surprising to see these numbers,” said Todd Riley, the chief of Bend Fire & Rescue. “We’re optimistic, but we don’t want to be unrealistic.”
An identical measure was on the ballots of rural voters in the Deschutes Rural Fire Protection District No. 2, and appeared to pass by more than 4 percentage points, according to early election results Tuesday night. More than 4,000 ballots had been counted at the time of the first report.
“I think people do have a lot of respect for the fire department, and I think that’s the deciding factor,” said George Roshak, a rural district board member.
Proponents said the increase was vital to maintaining essential fire and emergency services like quick response times, retaining firefighters and paramedics and expanding ambulance services, but opponents were concerned the tax hike was too steep.
