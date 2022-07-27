Bend Fire & Rescue responded to a garage fire on NE Seward Avenue when homeowners noticed smoke after breakers tripped in their main electrical panel Tuesday afternoon.
After an electrical malfunction, the homeowners found their garage full of smoke and called 911, the fire department said in a release Tuesday. The fire, which had spread to the attic, was put out once firefighters arrived to the house.
Upon investigation, firefighters found the fire was started because of a power cord leading from a camper parked next to the house. The homeowners were using the camper's air conditioning to keep cool, and it was determined the cord to power the camper had failed in the garage and started the fire, the release said.
The cord used was too small to handle the power coming from the air conditioner in the camper, however it is unknown if the cord failed because of the power draw or if it had been damaged prior, the release added.
The fire department reminded the public to make sure extension cords are used properly. The department said to ensure the size and amperage limits of the cord match the usage, and that the cord is not pinched, trapped or damaged in any way, as this damage can lead to a fire or short.
Only use one cord between the appliance and the outlet to reduce the chance failure, the fire department added.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
