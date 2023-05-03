Students lobby for safer crosswalk near Pilot Butte Middle School (copy)

In this May 2019 photo, Pilot Butte Middle School students Jordan Welsh, left, and Hai Xing Lewis use the crosswalk at Neff Road and Parkridge Drive. The two girls told the Bend City Council that the crosswalk is dangerous. Now, a Bend family whose teenage daughter was hit by a car while crossing the intersection in 2022, is suing Bend-La Pine Schools  alleging it failed to adequately provide crossing guards, signs and lights prior to the crash.

A Bend family whose teenage daughter was hit by a car while crossing the street near a local middle school is suing Bend-La Pine Schools for negligence, alleging it failed to adequately provide crossing guards, signs and lights prior to the crash.

Brian E. Cutler Jr. and his teenage daughter are also suing TAC Construction Inc., and its employee, Charles Laurie, who drove the company’s car involved in the crash on March 29, 2022, according to Deschutes County Circuit Court records filed April 17.

The city should be held liable too. The city continues to spend millions on designs to I crease vehcile speeds and capacity before addressing safety issues they know about. Look carefully at the construction project cited along Neff. The majority of those funds are going to the Neff/purcell intersection that they are widening and removing bike lanes!

