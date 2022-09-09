The call came in after 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. Matt Jackson, a warehouse supervisor and single father, was driving his two children home from a restaurant in Bend when he picked up the phone.
It was Bend Fire & Rescue. The home the family had been renting since 2017 was burning.
Firefighters had nearly put out the blaze by the time the family pulled up to the house on Mahogany Street in southwest Bend. The smell of smoke lingered in the air. The house seemed structurally intact, but the inside, along with most of their possessions, was badly damaged or destroyed.
“It was my worst nightmare ever,” said daughter Elliot Jackson, a senior at Summit High School.
The blaze appeared to have started from a piece of cardboard sitting too close to an active stove burner, firefighters told the family. Now, the family is recovering belongings, searching for a new home to rent and seeking help from family, friends and other agencies that provide support in times of need.
“It’s going to be a daunting process,” said Matt Jackson.
It’s the latest struggle to fall on this family since moving to Bend in 2015. In 2014, Steffanie Galloway, Matt Jackson’s wife, died of heart failure as a result of Marfan syndrome, a hereditary disorder that affects the connective tissue that supports the heart and other bodily structures. She was making lunch at her Portland home while on break from work when the episode occurred. By the time she was found, it was too late. She was 34.
Since the fire, the family has received financial support from the American Red Cross and other support from school district officials at Bend-La Pine Schools. Donations through a GoFundMe page for the family have exceeded $14,000.
But the family lost clothing, furniture and many other belongings in the fire. The Jackson’s cat, Spanky, didn’t survive, a crushing blow for the family of animal lovers. Now, Matt Jackson plans to sell his motorcycle to pay for new things and a new home.
Meanwhile, he has begun the process of finding a new place to rent for his children, a laborious task in Bend’s highly competitive housing market. He checks Zillow and Craigslist every day, sometimes every hour.
“Sometimes, you’re told that it’s available, and then you learn that it’s not,” he said from the small yellow Airbnb home where the family is staying for now in northwest Bend.
While their father searches for a more permanent residence, the children, Elliot, 17, and Beckett, 13, are starting school. They were relieved to learn that they wouldn’t have to change schools, despite changing their residence.
But Elliot worries about what the kids at school will say about her, what rumors will begin to spread and how they will react to her family’s story. Her friend from choir reached out to provide clothes; other friends have shared her family’s fundraiser. Still, she’s intimidated by the prospect of being the center of attention in class.
“I’m not one to ask people for help when I don’t need it,” said Elliot, who spent a recent evening disinfecting her notebooks, which were covered in soot from the fire. “But now I do need it.”
In the hours after the fire, Elliot began to think about the belongings she keeps to remember her mother, including an old photo of mother’s day back in preschool.
On Tuesday, Matt Jackson went back into the charred remains of the home, looking to assess the damage and salvage whatever was worth keeping. Insulation and ceiling panels littered the floor. The fridge was welded together. The walls were black. Anything plastic had melted.
“It looked like a bomb went off,” he said.
He peered into a closet. Tucked away was his wife’s guitar, her Adirondack wood storage trunk, the ornaments and other decorations she kept for the holidays, her hand-blown glass octopuses — all things the family keeps to remember her by.
“I was so glad I remembered to look,” he said.
Despite the hardship, the family has realized that the fire provides for them a new way to move on — a clean slate. Matt Jackson hopes to someday buy a permanent home for his family.
After high school, Elliot plans to go to Central Oregon Community College. She wants to be an elementary school teacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.