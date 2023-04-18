Bend firefighters responded to two separate house fires Monday evening, one of which ended in a family losing their home and two dogs.
Bend Fire & Rescue responded to reports of the first fire at a manufactured home in the Romaine Village area off SWLimelight Drive at around 6 p.m.
Multiple callers told emergency responders that the home was engulfed in a blaze that threatened to spread to nearby homes, according to Bend Fire & Rescue Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Derlacki.
Firefighters responded and extinguished the blaze before it spread to surrounding homes and vegetation, Derlacki said in a press release. Firefighters believe the fire started from embers falling out of a stove and igniting materials near the floor of a fireplace. No one was home when the fire started.
Part of the roof caved in, leaving the home “a complete loss,” Derlacki said.
Damages to the home’s structure and contents are estimated at $50,000, Derlacki said. The family that lived there lost two dogs and received assistance from the Red Cross.
It took roughly two hours for firefighters to clear the fire. While they were doing so, a person at around 7:35 p.m. called 911 and reported another fire on Northwest Tharp Avenue in the Discovery West neighborhood near Summit High School, Derlacki said.
Firefighters responded to a neighbor who reported they saw smoke coming from a crawl space in the home, which was under construction and had no one living there, Derlacki said. At that point, firefighters found the smoke but no fire.
The fire damage was confined to an area under the home, Derlacki said. Firefighters believe it started as a result of construction work earlier Monday. Damages are estimated at $25,000.
