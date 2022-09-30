Their words came haltingly, seemingly disconnected from their feelings. After all, Markaye and Garrett Simpson have only had a week to emotionally process their grief.
Parents aren't supposed to experience the death of a child.
Their child, popular Bend entertainer Alex Simpson, died on Sept. 22 from complications of Type 1 diabetes. She was 30.
"We can talk about her, but I don't know how much sense we'll make," said Markaye Simpson, Alex Simpson's mom. "It's been such a shock. She was accomplishing so much."
The Simpsons learned from friends what an indelible mark Alex Simpson left on Bend. Alex Simpson, who used the stage name Deb Auchery, founded the Cult of Tuck, a drag queen troupe of entertainers who dress up as a different gender. Bend's community of queer, transgender and gay fans gave the beloved performer the title of drag queen mama from the countless hours of carving out a community.
Alex Simpson was set to go on stage this weekend at the Small Batch Comedy Festival in Bend. A budding comedian, Simpson was known in the Central Oregon theater circles for as an entertainer who made people laugh.
The extent that Alex Simpson influenced others by mentoring and acting as a stage mother was a surprise to both parents, who were in awe of how much of a community she had forged in Bend. And how much that strengthened her sense of identity.
"Since she began transitioning, where ever she went, she created spaces where she could be herself," Markaye Simpson said. "Since she was born, Alex has been a fighter. She never backed down from anything or anyone.
"She cared a ton about everyone around her."
Simpson began entertaining in Bend as a burlesque performer and eventually transformed into full drag, said Stephanie Von Aydan, a friend of Simpson's. Simpson took on the persona of Deb Auchery when dressed in drag, often wearing campy clothes and long blond wigs, Von Aydan said.
"Alex loved Bend," Von Aydan said. "She wanted to create a community for herself so she started a drag troupe. She didn't want others to have to struggle like she did."
Dressing in drag and burlesque wasn't Alex Simpson's only performance art. Recently, she had taken the stage as a comedian, Von Aydan said.
"It was a nice middle ground for us to meet," she said. "Burlesque and drag are similar art forms, but it wasn't enough for Alex. Comedy spoke to her. Drag gave her the drive."
When an audience member heckled Simpson, she displayed courage and calmness, Von Aydan said.
"She always feared a backlash in Central Oregon," Von Aydan said. "But she kept going because she thought about all the young people who didn't have a place to go because of how conservative it is here. It's not a welcoming community."
As a performer, Alex Simpson was a lumber jack, the epitome of a perfect man. Another time, she broke dinner plates in a loud act where she played Zoroastrian the Greek that was funny, said Mehama Kaupp, founder of Bend Burlesque.
"I've been honored and happy to work with a performer who was original and authentic to (herself) and yet was wild and out of control," Kaupp said. "She made everyone laugh."
John Kish, owner of Somewhere That's Green, a plant store in Bend, said he found Alex Simpson to be "effervescent and charming, but there was a sadness in her."
"Her drag queen was an elevated version of herself, a trash queen persona," Kish said. "She called herself the handsomest woman you'd ever see."
It was the diabetes, though, that held her back sometimes, Von Aydan said. Diagnosed at age 8, Alex Simpson was used to managing the blood glucose levels, giving herself insulin shots or finding a quick bite to eat. But sometimes stress got the better of her, said Markaye Simpson.
Even her friends noticed.
"For much of her life, she did such a great job managing her diabetes," Markaye Simpson said. "Maybe her new lifestyle and working and volunteering and being a mentor took a toll. It was one of the things that you push aside and think you can push through it."
Alex Simpson is survived by mother, Markaye Simpson, father, Garrett Simpson and older brother Damon Simpson. A celebration of life was held Friday night at the Peace Corner near Wall Street and on Saturday friends put on an invitation only performance at the Volcanic Theatre, Markaye Simpson said.
