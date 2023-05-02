Fourth grader Benjamin Spaid has been playing chess since he was in kindergarten.
At the end of January, after discovering another student who also played chess at his school, he invited others, including friends he had taught chess to and those who just might be interested, to form a chess team for their school, Amity Creek Magnet at Thompson School.
By April, the team, consisting of seven second- and fourth-graders, had won third place at a team state tournament in Portland, run by nonprofit Chess for Success.
Angela Spaid, the team’s coach and Benjamin’s mother, said the students originally created a team just to have fun, but they took it seriously and won second place at a Chess for Success regional tournament in Redmond in February, which allowed them to go to state.
“We met once a week for the month of February, just to make sure kids understood how to play the game, and the rules of the tournament, and that sort of stuff, and get them ready. No one thought as a team we would get anywhere. It was more just, ‘Hey, this is a fun experience to do something different,’” said Angela Spaid.
She made sure the kids focused during practice and really learned the tournament rules, as well as some of the slightly more complex chess rules , instead of goofing off.
Since one tournament rule is that once you touch a piece, you have to move it, the kids started practicing that by sitting on their hands to internalize it.
The students practiced by playing against each other and playing out different scenarios to increase their confidence.
The team had a month and a half after the regional tournament to prepare for going to Portland on April 14 and 15. The state tournament included the best teams from all over Oregon and Southern Washington.
“It went really well. Once they realized they were going to state, they all practiced, and they were playing chess online, and all that,” said Angela Spaid. “We went up, and again we went with this expectation that it’s an experience and how cool that we get to go there and see this, and they worked so well as a team.”
Since a team is composed of at least five players, a round of chess is 10 players playing five games next to each other at the same time. A team win would mean at least three games won. The first day of the tournament was five rounds long.
The Amity Creek Chess Club won three rounds, tied one round, and lost one round to take a joint third place, out of 32 teams total.
Of the tournament, Angela Spaid said, “It’s amazingly serious. You could hear a pin drop. It’s silent. You’re not allowed to talk. They keep all the spectators back from the table.
They all adjusted and did really well with it.”
Two of Amity Creek’s players also qualified for the individual state tournament, which took place April 15. Second-grader Arrow Girroir tied for third place, and Benjamin Spaid tied for seventh place.
“They were really proud,” said Angela Spaid. “All the other school teams are a lot bigger public schools or private schools, and they all have formal chess teams where they have a coach and they meet every week and train and practice and have curriculum, and we literally just pulled together this little scrappy team a month and a half beforehand.”
The team is looking forward to expanding next year into a more formal team and plans to recruit a chess coach. Though the team would like to work through Chess for Success, which has a program that runs chess clubs and arranges for coaches, Angela Spaid is confident the team could be organized on its own if necessary.
Angela Spaid, who said she is only a mediocre chess player, fell into the coaching role.
“As we pulled the team together, I was the one organizing practices, and pairing them up,” she said. Tournaments require players to be ranked, so that was something she took care of as well.
“We found our feet as we went through it,” Angela Spaid said.
The school community came together as the tournament neared, with parents helping print T-shirts for the team.
Joining the team has brought together kids from different grades and experiences, and they were supportive of each other throughout the state tournament, she said.
“It was really sweet to see them support each other and bring each other up if someone didn’t do as well as they’d hoped and celebrate the wins of others,” said Angela Spaid.
