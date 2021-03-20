Melody Horner's daughter, a second-grader at Silver Rail Elementary School, was struggling with distance learning at home in the fall of 2020. And Horner's five-year-old son, who had difficulty controlling his emotions, was stuck on a waitlist to see a counselor.
To help with the stress, Horner reached out to her daughter's old kindergarten teacher, Lindsey Kealey, for advice. Kealey did more than give her tips: She gave Horner books and materials from her PAWsitive Choices curriculum.
PAWsitive Choices — designed to help kids process emotions in a healthy way and teach them problem-solving techniques — was helpful, Horner said.
"My son actually will come to me and tell me, ‘It’s just a feeling, but I’m feeling this,’ versus being so mad and having a breakdown," she said. “I have been so impressed and grateful for Lindsey."
And even though Horner's daughter returned to in-person school in January, she still plans to use PAWsitive Choices in her home.
"I will use the curriculum until my kids are grown," she said.
Kealey's PAWsitive Choices program began as one teacher in 2018 at Silver Rail Elementary, teaching kids about problem-solving, emotions and self-awareness through simple, colorful, animal-themed illustrations and worksheets.
Now, as of March, the program has expanded greatly. Thirteen elementary schools in Bend-La Pine Schools use it, as well as five publicly-funded Central Oregon preschools and a few classrooms in Redmond, Madras and Klamath Falls. And after the COVID-19 pandemic forced students to learn from home, Kealey created an at-home version of the curriculum to help parents thrust into being temporary teachers.
Kealey, now an instructor in OSU-Cascades' elementary education teaching program, began using PAWsitive Choices in January to teach college students how to manage their future classrooms. She believes this could lower the turnover rate for local teachers, as these newbies will enter schools knowing how to successfully and empathetically regulate student behavior.
"These (college) students realizing they have a tool they can use when they have their first classroom is reassuring for them," Kealey said.
Rachel Schuetz, the head of OSU-Cascades' elementary education program, said the program worked for her family. She was one of the first to test out Kealey's at-home version of PAWsitive Choices in the spring of 2020, with her 4-year-old son.
The program's non-punitive approach to discipline — kids are expected to write apology letters, explain their feelings and find a solution when conflict arises — is a breath of fresh air, Schuetz said.
“There’s not a culture of blame or humiliation, it’s a culture of growth and respect," she said. “I wish when I was a classroom teacher, I had a system like PAWsitive Choices."
Schuetz isn't the only parent who's used PAWsitive Choices in the past year. In the spring of 2020, Kealey adapted her curriculum for at-home learning, after multiple local teachers told her families were struggling with behavioral issues.
Since last year, about 250 local families have either purchased the at-home PAWsitive Choices curriculum, or received a free copy through the parenting-focused non-profit Family Resource Center of Central Oregon, Kealey said.
Kealey said she's heard positive feedback from many parents about her program. One mother had 7- and 3-year-old kids who kept disrupting her work-from-home Zoom meetings. PAWsitive Choices' emphasis on teaching kids to solve their own conflicts helped this mother greatly, Kealey said.
“She wasn’t having to break away and apologize to her colleagues for solving her childrens’ issues. They were able to solve it themselves," she said. "And the kids took pride in that.”
Kealey said she's excited that her program is growing, not just in classrooms, but in families' homes as well.
"Now, there’s a bridge between schools and families, being able to have that common language," she said. "When schools and families are on the same page, helping each other, that’s when we see children thrive.”
