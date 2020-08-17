Bend Police late Monday identified two people as the victims of a double homicide.
Police opened a death investigation Sunday in the 900 block of NE 12th Street, near Greenwood Avenue. After 9 p.m. on Monday, police said Natasha R. Newby, 29, and Raymond G. Atkinson Jr., 34, were the victims of homicidal violence.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office in Clackamas performed autopsies on Newby and Atkinson on Monday, according to Bend Police Lt. Juli McConkey.
Investigation is ongoing, but police do not believe there is a threat to the public.
More information will be released.
