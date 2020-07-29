The city of Bend is distributing $2.6 million in federal coronavirus relief funds through the state to organizations that will help support businesses, families and vulnerable populations, according to the city.
The funding must be used to pay for unbudgeted COVID-19 related expenses between March and December of this year.
About $1 million will be distributed to businesses through the Bend Chamber of Commerce, and $600,000 will go to reimburse the city of Bend for money that has already been spent for COVID-19 related expenses.
NeighborImpact will receive parts of two allotments of the relief money. NeighborImpact will share $300,000 with the Bend Park & Recreation District to support child care, and will share $700,000 with the United Way of Central Oregon to assist vulnerable populations, according to the city.
The chamber's funds will be used to help local businesses with 50 employees or less.
“Preserving our existing child care providers is vital as we look toward economic recovery,” said Ben Hemson, the city's business advocate, in a press release. “Allocating these funds to NeighborImpact while holding some funds back for potential assistance to school-age children this fall provides some certainty for Bend’s working families as they return to work."
