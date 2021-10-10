Karen Kenlan, an avid bicyclist in Bend, lost two cycling teammates in four years to fatal crashes with impaired drivers. After the latest crash in August, Kenlan considered never riding her bike again. But instead she chose to take action.
“Everybody comes to Bend to ride their bikes,” she said. “It’s not a solution to give up.”
Kenlan, 60, a graphic designer, started The Campaign to Stop Drunk/Impaired Driving, which has already raised more than $14,000. The campaign has used the funds to air advertisements on TV and across social media platforms to raise awareness about the dangers bicyclists face on the roads, especially with a threat of impaired drivers.
“I ride a lot through town and I’m terrified the whole time that somebody is not going to see me and run me over,” Kenlan said. “Sometimes I just drive my car instead, which is really sad.”
Through her campaign, Kenlan organized a community bicycle ride Saturday in downtown Bend to honor cyclists killed by impaired drivers and continue to address the dangers bicyclists face in the city.
More than 50 bicyclists gathered at the Commons Cafe & Taproom and began their ride down Brooks Street Alley toward Riverside Boulevard and onto the 14th Street roundabout, where they turned back toward downtown.
The ride recognized the lives of Marika Stone, a Bend dentist killed by an impaired driver while riding with friends on Dodds Road northeast of Bend in December 2017, and Richard Wolf, a Bend cyclist who was killed by a drunken driver while riding Aug. 10 on Cascades Lakes Highway, seven miles southwest of Bend.
In addition, the event recognized a ride Saturday in Colorado to honor cyclist Gwen Inglis, who was killed recently by an impaired driver.
Before the ride in Bend, the cyclists gathered to share stories of close calls with drivers, who were either not paying attention or possibly intoxicated.
“This daily conflict is getting worse, unfortunately,” said Dan Davis, a member of the Boneyard Cycling team in Bend.
Davis, 63, a logistics coordinator, said part of the problem is Bend is getting busier and more traffic is on the roads. And it can be difficult for drivers and cyclists to see each other on certain roads, he said.
“You always have to stay aware,” Davis said. “You are always listening for somebody behind you.”
Bend Police Officer Kyle Chaquico spoke to the crowd of cyclists Saturday and said drunken driving enforcement has become a top priority at the department. Chaquico and another officer are specifically assigned to the DUII patrol, he said.
Over the past 7 months, Chaquico estimates he and the other officer have arrested about 150 people for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
“I will give everything I have to help make a change for the community with DUII enforcement,” Chaquico said.
Other discussions at the community ride included how to make travel safer in Bend.
Bend City Councilor Melanie Kebler told the cyclists she is focused on examining how roads are designed and built to protect vulnerable travelers such as bicyclists and pedestrians.
Kebler encouraged the cyclists to contact their city councilors and county commissioners and ask them to prioritize safety on the roadways. Bend residents currently have an opportunity to offer input on how a major transportation bond is used, Kebler said
“That’s absolutely an opportunity for this community to say let’s prioritize investing in safety for our most vulnerable traffic users,” Kebler said.
At the ride Saturday, Kenlan was encouraged to continue her campaign. She envisions growing it into a safety program that can be taught at local schools, teaching teenagers about the dangers of impaired driving.
Kenlan urged everyone Saturday to stay involved and create a positive outcome for cyclists.
“Although this is really tragic and our hearts are broken, let’s all come together and make this a great place to ride your bikes,” she told the crowd.
