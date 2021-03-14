A 59-year-old Bend man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was hit by a vehicle while riding his bicycle at the intersection of NE Olney Avenue and NE Third Street Saturday afternoon in Bend.
The cyclist, whose identity has not been released, was riding east on Olney Avenue about 4:41 p.m. and was struck by a Ford Focus when he entered the intersection at Third Street, Bend Police said in a press release. The Focus, which was being driven by an 84-year-old Bend man, was headed west on Olney Avenue before turning south onto Third Street and colliding with the cyclist.
The identity of the Focus driver has not been released.
Bystanders attempted life-saving efforts but the cyclist had not responded by the time police arrived and he was taken by ambulance to St. Charles Bend, police said.
Police said the Focus driver was cooperating with investigators and as of Saturday, no citations had been issued.
