It’s been nearly two years since Michele Decker-Wolf lost her husband, Richard Wolf, an avid cyclist killed by a drunken driver. The couple often enjoyed cycling together, but Decker-Wolf can’t bring herself to do that anymore.

On Thursday, Decker-Wolf, a nursing professor at Central Oregon Community College, stood in a packed courtroom for the sentencing of Flynn Lovejoy, the man who killed her husband of 23 years.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7854,

bdole@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Reporter

Bryce Dole is a crime and public safety reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.