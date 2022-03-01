Zenia Kuzma didn't know if anyone would appreciate the blue and yellow ribbons she hung in Drake Park last week, but she felt she had to find a way to show support for the people of Ukraine, who were facing an unprecedented struggle halfway around the world.
"I was feeling very, very lonely," Kuzma, 65, told The Bulletin on Tuesday. "It's really about freedom."
But that feeling changed Tuesday, when between 75 and 100 people joined in downtown Bend for a rally in support of the besieged country, draped in the yellow and blue of Ukraine's flag and following hundreds of thousands across the world who've protested the invasion since it began last week.
Among those speaking was Kuzma, who was born in the U.S. but whose parents came to the country from Ukraine. She carried a sheaf of wheat to symbolize Ukraine's significance as the "breadbasket of Europe," producing over a tenth of the world's wheat. She told the crowd she was glad her parents weren't alive to see the destruction Ukraine was facing, but that she was grateful to see the group showing its support.
"I'm so glad that there's support here," she told the crowd. "I really, really want to thank you."
Those gathered, organized by the Vocal Seniority, a social justice group in Bend, waved yellow and blue signs at passing cars, many of which honked back in support. Some of the signs had supportive messages calling for "Glory to Ukraine," others with insults directed at Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Roby Basman held a hand-drawn sign that read "Verdedig Oekraine," Dutch for "defend Ukraine."
The 21-year-old Basman, one of the rally's youngest attendees, was visiting family in Bend from her home in Deventer, Netherlands. Fearful of the conflict in Ukraine, she joined the rally even while far from home.
"Everybody in Europe is kind of worried, because it's right on the doorstep," Basman told The Bulletin. "Obviously I just hope that (Putin) doesn't start a world war or something, and it doesn't get any further than this, because he's already damaged enough in my opinion."
Bend resident Doug Watson, 75, waved a sign that read "Putin is a war criminal" at cars passing on Wall Street. He said he worried about how Putin's invasion could escalate to even more conflict.
"For us to just turn the other cheek and just let it happen, that's not necessarily going to be a solution," Watson said. "It's really a matter of an autocrat getting away with doing what he thinks he can get away with. And if the world gets together, I think we can make it very painful for him."
