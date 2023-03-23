For two months straight Austin McCool put in offers to buy a home in Bend.
One of the homes McCool bid on reeked of cigarette smoke, and was priced at $375,000. Despite that, the house sold for more than McCool offered. Others he saw were manufactured homes in bad condition.
Each time he'd get his hopes up, only to be outbid on every home. And not just by a little, but by $50,000 in some cases. After two years, McCool said he gave up.
The $20,000 he had saved up for a down payment just wasn't enough to make his offer rise to the top.
"Who, as a 32-year-old, has $120,000 without inheritance to put down on a house," said McCool. "I was so disappointed by the experience and hoped to wait out the buying frenzy. It was eye opening to see the lack of housing in the $250,000 to $350,000 price range."
The median sales price for a single family home in Bend in April 2022, which is when McCool put in his offer, was $770,000, nearly $120,000 higher than the same period in 2021, according to data provided by the Beacon Appraisal Group in Redmond.
At the same time, the national median sales price — the midpoint value of all transactions in a month — was $392,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
While he focused on other aspects of life, real estate market took a turn. Interest rose, affecting the buying power of buyers and sellers stopped receiving multiple offers. And McCool, a Meta employee, met his partner and they decided to pool resources.
McCool says he and his partner made enough to qualify for a reasonable loan. They earn more than $200,000 a year combined. They trolled through the Multiple Listing Service app daily looking at new listings. They saw everything they could see in their price range.
Combined with their savings and help from grandparents and parents, the couple were able to buy a $550,000 home in the Larkspur neighborhood. With a 15% downpayment, the home was theirs. They got in right before mortgage rates began to rise last April.
"Neither of us would have been able to afford a home in Bend by ourselves," McCool said. "It was largely a positive experience."
In all, they looked at five homes. One home they put an offer on and had to go over the asking price by $30,000, McCool said.
The home they ended up buying checked a lot of boxes and was an instant yes for his partner, McCool said. It has a backyard for the dog, it's about 1,400 square feet and has lots of windows with access to good natural light.
"We wanted a starter home," McCool said. "We weren't asking for a lot. Ironically about a month after we moved in, a two-story home down the street came on the market for $100,000 more than what we paid. It sat on the market a long time and ended up selling for about the same price."
