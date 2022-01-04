The Bend City Council will likely soon be taking up whether compensation for councilors should be adjusted in the hopes of making running for public office accessible to more people.
Councilor Rita Schenkelberg plans to bring up the subject at Wednesday’s council meeting. She said her goal is to start a conversation at the city about how to make being a part of local government more sustainable for more people.
An increase in compensation could look like a higher monthly stipend or offering benefits such as health care to city councilors in the future, Schenkelberg told The Bulletin. She hopes changes to compensation could help future councilors like her, who juggle working a full time job on top of 20 or more hours a week of council-related work.
“I believe this community wants city councilors who live and work the way community members do, that also means supporting them and making it more sustainable for them,” she said.
Those on the City Council have been talking about changing how the city compensates councilors and other public volunteer positions like commission and committee seats as a way to make the city more accessible to people of different backgrounds and income levels since last year when Bend’s four newest councilors, including Schenkelberg, were running for office.
Currently, a Bend City Councilor – which is a volunteer position – gets paid a stipend equivalent of 10% of the area median income. That shakes out to be a stipend of $7,660 a year, or a little more than $600 a month, and the mayor is paid $15,320 a year, or just under $1,300 a month.
The code that dictates how councilors are compensated was last reviewed and changed in 2018, said City Manager Eric King. If there is interest from the council to look at increasing compensation, an independent review committee would be created, since councilors can’t make decisions about their own compensation, King said.
The earliest any changes could go into effect would be after the general election this fall, King said, which would affect anyone elected this year and sworn in next year. Seats up for election this fall are held by Councilor Barb Campbell, Mayor Pro-tem Gena Goodman-Campbell, and Mayor Sally Russell.
Across Oregon there is a wide range of how councilors are compensated, with some receiving no stipend at all in some cities, to the city of Beaverton, where the mayor is a full-time position and paid almost $93,000 a year.
Compared to other similarly-sized cities, however, compensation for City Councilors in Bend is on the lower end, King said. A recent survey of local government from the City of Hillsboro shows the city of Gresham pays councilors $25,000 a year. In Hillsboro, a councilor is paid $9,300 a year, according to the survey.
Some cities, such as Tualatin, offer a benefits package to councilors but no stipend, according to the survey.
When looking at compensation, King said it is important to consider the rate of change and growth Bend is experiencing and how that influences the job of policy making.
"It's really about ensuring you've got the barriers being removed so you can have a truly representative body doing the work of the people,” King said. “Compensation is a part of that."
There is also discussion about possibly adding assistant positions to help councilors do their job.
“We often hear ‘We don’t hear from our councilors enough,’” Schenkelberg said. “That’s because some of us work full time and don’t have (the) capacity to respond.”
The city recently added a part time council coordinator position to help the council function, King said. Future positions helping the council could also take in the form of volunteer positions or student internships versus paid, full time positions, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.