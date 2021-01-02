Creating more affordable housing, providing more diverse transportation options and making government more accessible are all priorities for Bend’s new city councilors.
On Wednesday, four new councilors — Melanie Kebler, Anthony Broadman, Megan Perkins and Rita Schenkelberg — will be sworn in to create the most diverse council in Bend history.
Each new city council embarks on a goal setting process, where the council collectively decides what issues should be a priority for the city to address over the course of two years.
In many ways, the new councilors have their sights on similar goals as their predecessors with issues like housing and transportation. But the new councilors have different ideas about what those goals should be, and how success should be measured.
In 2019, the former council adopted a goal to have 3,000 new housing units built in two years, and so far the city appears to be on pace to meet that goal.
While setting a specific number of units could be a goal, most of the new councilors have more interest in setting a goal to make housing cheaper and more diverse, and having a metric to measure it.
“I want to adopt goals that make Bend meaningfully better to live in rather than arbitrary numbers that look a certain way at the end of a goal setting period,” Broadman said.
That means finding ways to encourage development of more townhomes or apartments, or having specific goals to create more housing in the Bend Central District and core area of town.
“I think we can look at not just how many homes, but what types of homes and where we put them,” Kebler said.
Kebler, along with her new colleagues, also suggested another goal be to have the city take the lead on establishing a permanent warming shelter so the community “isn’t scrambling every year.”
Councilors also have a shared interest in creating a goal around improving biking, walking and transit infrastructure so residents don’t have to rely on getting around Bend by car.
Some ideas thrown out by councilors are goals around creating more protected bike lanes, looking at design standards for roadways, investing more in public transit and improving Bend’s sidewalk systems.
“Bend is a beautiful place, and biking around Bend should be attainable for all humans, not just someone who is extremely skilled,” Schenkelberg said.
Many of the councilors also expressed interest in making the council meetings more accessible to more people a two-year goal.
For Schenkelberg, that could mean changing some council rules to make meetings run more efficiently and writing agendas in more plain language.
“We can’t structure them in a way that makes the most sense from the legal standpoint,” Schenkelberg said. “Most humans aren’t attorneys.”
Creating a civilian police oversight committee is another goal both Schenkelberg and Perkins hope to bring to the table.
The goal would be to have residents be empowered to review decisions and police situations, such as incidents where officers use force, Perkins said. It could act like any other city committee, and release reports to the city council with their thoughts, she said.
Both Schenkelberg and Perkins also said it should be a goal to create a robust service where mental health professionals respond to certain 911 calls instead of officers, like the CAHOOTS program in Eugene.
“I think it’s time for all of our citizens to feel safe,” Perkins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.