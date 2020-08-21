Bend now is on track to have a human rights and equity commission.
But what is a human rights and equity commission? And what would the people appointed to the commission do?
On Wednesday, the Bend City Council voted 5-2 to direct city staff to draft an ordinance that would allow for the creation of this commission. The idea came from a diversity, equity and inclusion report done by the Bend-based consulting firm Allyship in Action.
The report comes amid more calls from the community for more social justice in Bend. It also comes amid mounting criticism about how the city has handled things like the hiring of Police Chief Mike Krantz and Immigration Customs and Enforcement coming into the community.
The report evaluated how the city currently operates and made recommendations on how the city can be more accessible for people who often have not had a voice at City Hall, like communities of color, the LGBTQ population and people with disabilities.
Chief among those recommendations was creating a commission, which would primarily serve as a place where people from marginalized groups could bring their concerns, according to the report.
The idea is to give people from these groups a seat at the table, as well as to help mediate complaints of discrimination or injustice by facilitating something called restorative justice — the concept of people working together to repair harm caused by a bad act rather than punishing the person who committed the bad act.
The commission would also act to keep the council accountable to the diversity, equity and inclusion goals it sets for itself.
Other cities, like Eugene and Beaverton, have similar commissions.
“I’m very, very excited about this opportunity,” said Councilor Bruce Abernethy, who voted in favor of the commission.
But several details about the commission still need to be hashed out before it is considered for formal adoption in October, including how many people will serve on it and whether compensation or services like child care will be offered to those serving.
There are also questions around whether the complaints submitted to the commission would be confidential.
For councilors Justin Livingston and Bill Moseley there were too many unanswered questions, which led to both of them voting against the commission.
Moseley in the meeting expressed concerns about people possibly abusing the commission by using it to harass co-workers or former employers.
“There are instances where former employees will use it for a means to intimidate and harass employers,” Moseley said on Wednesday.
Moseley chose not to be interviewed for the diversity, equity and inclusion report, unlike the other six councilors, and did not respond to a request for comment to understand why.
Livingston said he wanted more information about the specifics of the commission before voting in support of it. He did not recall what specific questions he still had about the commission when asked on Friday.
Livingston was also concerned about the possibility of the commission being used in a punitive way against co-workers.
“I just need some more clarity on how it would operate,” Livingston said.
The vote on the commission is expected to come back before the council on Oct. 2.
(1) comment
Has the city council visited with the Eugene and Beaverton programs?
If not, why not?
Beaverton, for example, has had its program in place since 1993. See link below - click on Brochure.
Bend's citizens should require full transparency as this program gets underway. Don't re-invent the wheel.
https://www.beavertonoregon.gov/284/Human-Rights-Advisory-Commission
