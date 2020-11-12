The Bend City Council is considering increased enforcement efforts and fines for businesses not following COVID-19 guidelines, as well as a public campaign urging younger residents to practice safer habits in response to cases spiking in Deschutes County.
In a special meeting Thursday, four members of the seven-person council indicated they would support adding temporary code enforcement staff to help respond to complaints about people not wearing masks or distancing properly. The additional staff could also do more proactive work.
A majority also supported looking into raising the city’s local civil penalty, which was adopted in July. The civil penalty would be raised to $750 for businesses not following the state mask mandate to be in line with other civil infractions on the city's books.
The city would keep the penalty lower for an individual, who under the city’s current rules could be fined $100 for a first violation, $250 for the second and $500 for the third.
The council also seemed interested in moving forward with contributing to a safe habits messaging plan aimed at residents in their 20s, who have had the bulk of the COVID-19 cases in Deschutes County so far.
“It behooves everyone to be careful and follow the guidelines,” Mayor Sally Russell said during the special meeting. “Otherwise we are not going to get our kids back in school.”
The meeting came about in response to a letter from the Bend-La Pine School Board, pleading with the city and Deschutes County officials to consider doing more to bring cases down so schools can reopen.
“We really believe our community is failing our students by not doing everything they can to lower transmission,” school board chair Carrie Douglass said in the meeting Thursday.
Deschutes County is currently facing the sharpest increase in cases since the beginning of the pandemic, Deschutes County Health Services Director Dr. George Conway told the council on Thursday.
“I think we all regard this as alarming,” Conway said.
Since the beginning of October, Deschutes County has seen 36 outbreaks, 25 of which have been in Bend. Thirty percent of all cases reported between the beginning of October and Nov. 8 have been associated with these outbreaks, Conway said.
While the number of tests being done per week has stayed stable, the positivity rate has jumped up to 8%, up from 4% a couple of weeks ago, according to a public health presentation.
Given that more than 300 of Deschutes County’s 1,459 cases to date are from people in their 20s, Conway said it was necessary to communicate to this age group directly about wearing masks and respecting social-distancing measures. He also said if someone does hang out with people, it's best to do it outside with a small, consistent group of friends.
“The big thing recently in this spike has been (from) social gatherings, particularly among young adults and teens,” Conway said.
Although the city has had a civil penalty for not wearing a mask for months, only one citation has been issued and 50 warnings, according to James Goff, the city’s code enforcement manager. Goff suggested bolstering the code enforcement staff, telling the council Thursday his team has gone the education route since March.
“Businesses have had an opportunity (to learn),” Goff said.
Councilor Bill Moseley asked Conway in the meeting if there was data to suggest whether enforcement reduces cases.
Conway said he was unaware of any local data, but offered other countries, like Germany and Italy, as examples where enforcement can make a difference.
“Countries that have been very vigilant and athletic with enforcement… have had better results than those who don’t do much,” Conway said.
City Manager Eric King warned that the city is limited when it comes to proactive code enforcement, especially when it comes to monitoring where many of the cases are originating from: social gatherings.
"We don't have the ability to go into these private homes," King said.
The Bend City Council will continue talking about how to curb COVID-19 cases at its Nov. 18 meeting.
