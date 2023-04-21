Wanting to take her products to the next level of clean, business owner Ericka Rodriguez developed a makeup line that is not only cruelty free and vegan, but also plastic free.
Rodriguez tried different options to rid her products of plastic tubing and packaging. Selling under the brand name Axiology, the Bend entrepreneur produces lipsticks and creams using only recyclable materials.
“We wanted to focus on fighting the beauty industry’s massive plastic waste problem,” said Rodriguez, who founded the company. “We were known as the vegan beauty product and everything was great, but now I have a guilty conscience over the environmental impact of my business.”
At Axiology, Rodriguez said her mission is to put the planet first.
Earth Day is Saturday, bringing awareness to environmental issues like waste. But the spotlight is also on wasteful packaging and how to protect the environment.
According to the United Nations Environmental Programme, 400 million tons of plastic waste is created each year.
More than a third of all plastic produced is used for packaging, single-use food items and beverage containers, according to the UN. About 85% of that plastic winds up in landfills.
In Oregon, The Plastic Pollution and Recycling Modernization Act approved by lawmakers in 2021 will update the state’s recycling system. The new law became effective Jan. 1, 2022, and recycling program changes will start in July 2025.
In the meantime, the best way to deal with plastics is to use less in the first place.
“Be a smart consumer with your purchases,” said Chad Centola, Deschutes County Solid Waste Department operations manager. “Purchase products from companies that can support the environment.”
The lack of plastic packaging and the local connection is what attracted Mandy Butera, owner of the natural skin care store Wren and Wild, to include Axiology in her product lineup.
“It’s one of the first brands we carried when (Rodriguez) first started,” Butera said. “I loved the mission. And she goes a step further with how she sources her ingredients. She’s a natural fit for us.
“We look for brands that are in a post-consumer recyclable item or in glass and don’t have plastic. Most of our vendors are working toward sustainability and into refills.”
Rodriguez produces and distributes her products from a Bend facility. Her lipsticks can be used for lips and cheeks. Since starting in 2014 from her Bend Airbnb, Rodriguez has tinkered with growth, receiving support from other businesses and the advisers at Economic Development for Central Oregon. The goal this year for the self-funded business is to hit $1 million in sales, Rodriguez said.
As a makeup artist who works out of Wren and Wild, Kate Podwils likes to work with products that a regular person can use and that help them look like an A-plus version of themselves.
Drawing upon 13 years of experience with all kinds of products, Podwils said she also prefers so-called green brands and those that don’t absorb into the skin and fade quickly.
“I want the look to be as good and clean as possible right from the start,” Podwils said. “Right now my makeup kit is about 60% clean products and 40% other products. By the end of the year, my kit will be all clean beauty that is nontoxic, zero added fragrances, without dyes or synthetics.”
What drew Podwils to Axiology is its versatility. Growing up, she watched her grandmother use lipstick to rouge her cheeks and Axiology’s products work the same.
“It was kind of nostalgic for me,” Podwils said. “It’s multipurpose and it’s good for your skin.”
It was a conscious decision on Rodriguez’s part to be multipurpose, but also plastic free. Right now her product line is still in the Ulta stores, but come the start of the new year, Axiology will mainly become a direct-to-consumer business or found in specialty stores, she said.
When researching the elimination of the plastic wrapper in the makeup products, Rodriguez said it was a challenge to find paper that was recyclable and compostable but grease proof as well. It all stemmed from the fact that she’d make a large order of lipstick tubes and half of them would come broken and have to be trashed. The waste bothered her.
“It took a lot of iterations to get here,” Rodriguez said. “We wrap the products in paper like a crayon. We now have two paper products, and we’re finally able to be 100% plastic beauty brand.
“I’m committed to this. If someone gave me a choice of going back to plastic, I’d shut down my business. I care too much about the environment and or planet Earth. I don’t think the world needs so much plastic.”
