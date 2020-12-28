Two years since its last sale, the city of Bend has another buyer for sections of an industrial property the city owns in northeast Bend that has long been plagued with slow development.
On Tuesday, the Bend City Council will consider selling more than 10 acres of Juniper Ridge to Kevin Spencer, who appears to be with the contractor company Kevin Spencer Masonry, according to city documents. Juniper Ridge is 1,500 acres of city-owned land in northeast Bend, with 500 acres of it in city limits and zoned for light industrial use.
If the council approves the purchase and sale agreements Tuesday, the city would be selling two separate pieces of property to the contractor: a nearly 3-acre acre parcel of land called “Lot 1” that sits south of Cooley Road and west of 18th street, and a nearly 8-acre parcel of land called “Parcel 3” about 600 feet east of the NE Cooley Road and NE 18th Street intersection.
Together, the two parcels would sell for roughly $1.82 million, according to city documents.
Earlier this month, the council also voted to sell a 2.77-acre parcel called “Lot 2” at the southwest corner of NE Cooley Road and NE 18th Street to Krefting Properties LLC for $452,130.
The expected sales are significant, said Carolyn Eagan, the city’s economic development director. Development has been sluggish at Juniper Ridge since the city purchased the land nearly three decades ago.
It has been a top priority for Eagan to get parcels at Juniper Ridge into private hands ever since she started working for the city six years ago. The hope is that it would spark a renewed interest in the land, which would lead to the development of some higher-wage jobs, she said.
“For me, this is definitely one of the biggest achievements in my sights,” Eagan said Monday. “I’m ecstatic to see these purchase and sale agreements go through.”
Eagan said the success of recent sales agreements is related to a code update the council crafted earlier this year, which better aligns code requirements with what the private market wants to do with the land.
While the land has always been designated for light industrial use, the development code — which dictates what is allowed in a zone — was envisioned to suit the needs of a research park or university, which was the city’s original plan for the area that did not come to fruition.
The development code changes, which are anticipated to be adopted in February by the new council, align with more traditional, light industrial uses, like what people see at the Brinson Business Park or the headquarters of Hydroflask in Northwest Crossing, Eagan said.
“Some of the development code (were) definitely hurdles,” Eagan said. “It was not aligning with what is needed.”
Spencer, the buyer, did not respond to an email asking about his intentions for the land as of Monday. But Eagan said typically, the city sells lands to developers or contractors, who build out the infrastructure on the land before entering agreements with other entities that would be the final owners of the land.
The proceeds from the expected sale will go toward managing or improving the land at Juniper Ridge with infrastructure, Eagan said. There are five unsold lots left around the intersection of 18th Street and Cooley Road.
If the new council adopts the new development code changes, the sale would likely be finalized in the spring, she said.
