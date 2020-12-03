The city of Bend could buy a hotel and turn it into a homeless shelter.
In a vote Wednesday, the Bend City Council unanimously approved sending a letter of intent, which allows city officials to submit a grant application to the Oregon Community Foundation through a program called Project Turnkey.
Originally established to set up shelters for people displaced by wildfires this summer, the state Legislature recently allocated $35 million to give to counties not affected by wildfires to buy hotels and set up homeless shelters.
City Manager Eric King said the council wanted to take the opportunity to find a way to help Bend’s homeless population.
“There’s a significant need with the pandemic, and the economic effects of the pandemic, and many folks are experiencing a housing crisis,” King said. “So we want to show quick action.”
The proposed project comes at a time when the issue of homelessness is growing, bringing it to the forefront of Bend’s political conversation. There were nearly 1,000 homeless people counted in Central Oregon, according to the Point In Time count in January — a 10% increase from last year.
For the past few months, the city has considered putting a temporary homeless camp on city-owned property at Juniper Ridge in northeast Bend.
Bend’s warming shelter — a seasonal shelter that has to be set up every year — recently opened its doors for the first time this winter after months of uncertainty. The fact a city the size of Bend does not have a permanent warming shelter became a major campaign issue for many of the new, incoming city councilors. Bend has a population of just over 100,000 people.
King said the new homeless shelter would work alongside any seasonal warming shelter.
King said he couldn’t share how much the city planned to ask for in grant dollars, or say whether the city had a particular motel in mind to purchase. Speaking to either could inadvertently cause real estate speculation, which in turn could inadvertently drive up the price if the city does move forward with a purchase, he said.
The grant would be used to buy the hotel and to cover some of the costs of running it, King said. A nonprofit organization would operate the shelter, and while King said the city is in conversations with local nonprofits about the project, it “does not have a formal agreement” yet.
But much like the effort to get Bethlehem Inn up and running back in 2005, King said making this new shelter a reality will require many institutions to help out.
“These are significant efforts that take many, many partners,” King said.
Councilor Bruce Abernethy said due to a wide range of events, the issue of homelessness has come to the forefront of conversation in a number of ways. He said a grant like this is an opportunity that doesn’t come along all that often.
“The city is trying to figure out how we can do more than we have in the past, and how we can make a positive impact on this issue,” Abernethy said. “There are a lot of people whose needs are not being met, and it’s having an impact on them as well as the broader community.”
Abernethy also sees this grant application as an opportunity to show that Bend, which he believes receives disproportionately low amounts of housing-related funding in relation to its population, is deserving of more funding from the state.
“I think this is an opportunity to show the state that we can put together a good proposal that will make a difference in our community,” he said.
The Oregon Community Foundation will take up to 100 grant applications, said Carolyn Eagan, the city’s economic development director. The applications will be reviewed on a first-come-first-serve basis.
The city intends to submit its application before the end of the year, Eagan said. If awarded grant money, the earliest the project could come to fruition would be the latter half of 2021.
