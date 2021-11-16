After two decades as Les Schwab Amphitheater, the popular concert venue in Bend’s Old Mill District is getting a new sponsor and name: Hayden Homes Amphitheater.
Hayden Homes, a Central Oregon-based homebuilding company with locations across Oregon, Idaho and Washington, was already a sponsor of the amphitheater before becoming the name-in-title sponsor, said Beau Eastes, marketing director for the Old Mill District and the amphitheater.
“This is them taking a big step,” Eastes said. “They are huge believers in community and huge music lovers. We couldn’t ask for a better naming partner.”
The Old Mill District and Hayden Homes did not release the details of the agreement, but it is a first for the amphitheater.
The original name was to honor the founder of Les Schwab Tire Centers, who was a mentor and friend to Bill Smith, developer of the Old Mill District.
“We named the venue after Les Schwab the man for 20 years, to honor his contribution to helping build the Old Mill District,” Smith said in a press release Tuesday. “Hayden Homes builds and invests in this community. Passing the torch to Hayden Homes feels right.”
Eastes said the Old Mill District was drawn to Hayden Homes for its nonprofit work to build affordable homes in Central Oregon.
“There’s not a bigger issue that we are facing in Central Oregon right now than housing,” Eastes said. “Their whole business model is to make good quality, affordable homes.”
The name change comes just after the amphitheater's first season with Live Nation, the largest concert promoter in the country. Through its partnership with Live Nation, the amphitheater hosted a record 25 concerts this year over 10 weeks in August and September.
The previous record season was 17 concerts in the summer of 2018. Since the 8,000-person venue hosted its first concerts in 2002, it has averaged about 12 concerts per year.
Adding a major sponsorship for naming rights to the amphitheater is part of the growth, Eastes said.
“This is all part of us moving into that next level,” he said.
Another change at the Old Mill District is plans for the historic train depot, where Bend Park & Recreation District hosts popular art and clay programs. The Old Mill District owns the property the 1911 train depot sits on and has leased it to the park district for 20 years. The lease expires March 2022, and the Old Mill District plans to take over use of the depot, Eastes said.
Exact plans for the depot are still being discussed, but it will become part of the amphitheater.
“We will incorporate that part of the property into the amphitheater operations,” Eastes said. “Parks and Rec have known this was a possibility for a while, so the biggest thing was giving them a heads up so they can start to figure out where else to put those programs.”
