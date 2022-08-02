Reducing residential greenhouse gas emissions could become a reality in Bend under a new program that would require homeowners to get energy efficiency assessments before they can sell their homes.
The new program, the Home Energy Score Program, will be presented to the Bend City Council for approval this fall.
The program is overseen by the Environment and Climate Committee, an advisory committee to City Council, and it comes from the city’s Community Climate Action Plan.
A panel-led question and answer session on the program Monday turned into a public comment forum. Concerns from the community included making the program mandatory and the cost burden placed on sellers rather than buyers.
Some attendees also questioned whether now is the time to implement an added step in the homebuying process.
“I don’t think there’s a better time than now to address home energy efficiency,” said Peter Grube, a member of the climate committee and a local small-business owner who sat on Monday’s panel. “There is no downside to greater home energy efficiency.”
The home energy assessment, which would cost anywhere between $150-$300 for sellers, looks at a list of around 30 different qualities to determine a numerical score.
Cassie Lacy, a senior management analyst for the city and a liaison for the new program, compared it to the miles per gallon on a car. The score, which is valid for eight years, is then disclosed to buyers to aid in the purchasing and negotiation processes.
The score automatically creates a report card for the home it assesses and lists recommended improvements for the homeowner. While obtaining a score is required before a property can be put up for sale, home improvements determined by the score are not.
“When we look at our greenhouse gas emissions and where they come from, energy use in buildings is our highest impact,” said Lacy.
Lacy estimated the city will need 10 new energy score assessors to fit the current demands of Bend’s housing market.
“We have to start somewhere,” said Lacy.
The home energy score program is already established on a national level. Programs have been implemented in Austin, Texas; the San Francisco Bay Area and — on a more local level — the Portland metropolitan area.
Kavi Chokshi, another panelist from the city’s environmental committee, said during Monday’s session that 62% of homebuyers surveyed in Portland said the home energy score was helpful to know what types of home improvements to make after buying.
A survey from the Central Oregon Association of Realtors in October asked local brokers whether or not they supported the implementation of a mandatory home energy score program. The results: 77% opposed.
“It just doesn’t make any sense,” said Brent Landels, an area Realtor. He said that he and other real estate agents fully support energy testing, but he doesn’t like making it mandatory.
At the meeting, Landels said it should be a voluntary program instead.
Under the program, if sellers chose not to comply with the home energy score requirements, they could be fined for a code violation.
' "There is no downside to greater home energy efficiency."'
Between this irrelevant conclusion, and the lightweight MPG talking point, I am prepared to beg them to just pass it and move on. Listening to the pitch is causing me to disrespect public service.
