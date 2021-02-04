The Bend City Council voted to enter a purchase and sale agreement on Wednesday with the intention of transforming the Old Mill Inn & Suites Motel into a homeless shelter.
The city recently was chosen by the Oregon Community Foundation to move beyond the first phase of a grant program called Project Turnkey, which would provide funds to buy the hotel at 904 SE Third St.
If granted the money, the city will work with the nonprofit organization NeighborImpact, along with other homeless service providers, to operate the shelter, said Mayor Sally Russell.
"I think this is a huge step," Councilor Anthony Broadman said, adding that this kind of project helps the city get closer to a "housing first" model to address a growing homeless population.
The program was originally established by the state Legislature and allocated $30 million to set up shelters for people displaced by wildfires in eight counties last summer. The state Legislature then allocated $35 million that would be available to the state's other 26 counties to buy hotels to turn into homeless shelters.
The city now must do due diligence for the property and do the land use paperwork to change the use for the building, said Carolyn Eagan, the city's economic development director. In this process, there will be an appraisal that will decide the price of the building, though the purchase and sale agreement specifies the sale will not exceed $5 million.
After these actions are completed, the Oregon Community Foundation will make the final decision as to whether to grant the city the money for the purchase, Eagan said.
