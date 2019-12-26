Prowell Springs is known to many Bend residents as an integral water source for their city. But look on any official map and the site is labeled simply “spring.”

That could change soon as the unofficial name of the spring may soon get statewide recognition. On Monday the Deschutes County Commission agreed to recommend the name to the Oregon Geographic Names Board.

The name of the spring is derived from Roger Prowell, who worked for the city of Bend water division for 24 years, channeling much of his energy into protecting Bend’s municipal watershed, including the springs.

Following the recommendation from the county, the naming process reverts to the Oregon Geographic Names Board, which will discuss the matter in June or July 2020, said county administrator Tom Anderson.

“It’s a good opportunity to document this water supply for the citizens of Bend and it should be protected,” Commissioner Tony DeBone said in a phone interview.

Prowell took it upon himself to learn how Bend could improve its drinking water following the 1979 Bridge Creek Fire, which left the Bridge Creek water supply cloudy with sediment, according to comments made by Patrick Griffiths, the water resources manager for the city of Bend.

“He made it his life’s mission to protect the surface water for the entire time he was there,” Griffiths told the county commissioners. “The favorite saying that he liked to repeat was that every day he protected water for the grannies and the babies.”

Prowell, who started working for the city of Bend in 1984, was instrumental in establishing a boundary around the Bridge Creek watershed, said Griffiths. He also set up water testing protocols and water training programs that were shared by other districts around the state.

Prowell parted ways with the city of Bend in 2008 to become the district manager for the Chenowith Water Public Utility District in The Dalles. In 2014, at age 65, he died of Lou Gehrig’s disease. Prior to his death the city began the process of renaming the springs in his honor.

The spring is located at 6,350 feet above sea level, in the Bridge Creek watershed west of Tumalo Falls. Water from the spring flows into Bridge Creek and then into a catchment where it’s filtered and channeled towards Bend.

Water from Bridge Creek has been funneled to the city since 1926. The city needed a new source of drinking water after pollution from logging and mill activities made water from the Deschutes River unsafe to drink.

About half of Bend’s water is sourced from Bridge Creek watershed. The other half of Bend’s drinking water comes from regional groundwater.

“The water supply is award-winning,” said Griffiths. “That is why we have so many breweries and distilleries in town. We are very proud of the water supply and we are all standing on Roger’s shoulders for that.”