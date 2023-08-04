Bend city councilors revived a conversation about their own pay and benefits Wednesday that has lain dormant for five years.
Under Oregon law, councilors cannot raise their own pay. A committee has to do it for them. Councilors decided Wednesday to form a committee of up to nine people consisting of local elected officials and various community group representatives.
Annual councilor pay is capped at 10% of the area median income and 20% for the mayor, which, as of January, totals $9,770 for councilors and $19,540 annually for the mayor.
Last discussed in 2018
Both the city of Bend and its council have changed drastically since the last time council compensation was discussed in 2018 — a population boom and a global pandemic to start.
The pay for Bend’s mayor and councilors is marginally low. In Hillsboro, which is similar to Bend in population size, the mayor is paid $36,000 annually and councilors are paid $9,000. In Beaverton, also similar in population size to Bend, the mayor earns more than $92,000 per year plus benefits, which was set by charter in 2020 and included a 2.5% annual cost of living adjustment.
Bend City Manager Eric King makes more than $212,000 annually. And the majority of Deschutes County commissioners make more than $125,000 annually.
But the workload is different for Bend’s mayor and city councilors. A designated staff person handles a lot of administrative responsibilities for the council, and the city manager bears the brunt of oversight responsibilities.
Compensation committee includes elected officials
Councilor Mike Riley, who took office in January, stressed the importance of having fellow elected officials on the compensation committee.
“They fully understand what the role takes,” Riley said at the meeting.
A minimum of three spots on the committee will go to former mayors, councilors or even county commissioners, the council decided.
Councilor Megan Perkins wanted a particular focus on underrepresented voices on the committee to offer their perspectives.
“Equity would be the top of the list for me,” she said Wednesday.
The last committee, which convened in 2018, included two former mayors, one former city councilor and four members of a city charter review committee. That same year, voters approved a ballot measure, 54-46, to make a compensation committee responsible for changes in council pay. Any committee recommendation must be approved by the council.
The deadline for the committee to make recommendations and the council to pass or reject them is February 2024 to get ahead of the next election cycle, City Attorney Mary Winters said. The council won’t technically be giving themselves a raise, if that’s what the committee recommends. Any potential changes in council compensation will apply to the next sitting council after the 2024 election.
The mayor and councilors must decide whether they want to keep pay tied to area median income and if they want benefits. Winters said Mayor Melanie Kebler was interested in the committee exploring a benefits package.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.