stock_Bend City Council

A Bend City Council meeting takes place in 2018.

 Bulletin file

Bend city councilors revived a conversation about their own pay and benefits Wednesday that has lain dormant for five years.

Under Oregon law, councilors cannot raise their own pay. A committee has to do it for them. Councilors decided Wednesday to form a committee of up to nine people consisting of local elected officials and various community group representatives.

