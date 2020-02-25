Bend City Councilor Justin Livingston is running for Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District.
Livingston, a 42-year-old real estate broker, is seeking the Republican nomination for the seat currently held by Rep. Greg Walden, R-Hood River. In October, Walden, the state’s only congressional Republican, announced he was not seeking reelection.
Livingston was first elected to the City Council in 2016. In a statement, Livingston touted a conservative voting record in one of the 2nd District’s "biggest and most liberal cities." He specifically cited times he voted to oppose a gas tax increase and city climate change regulation that he said would have driven up housing costs with no impact on the climate.
Livingston also mentioned his work with Walden and the White House to win over $60 million in federal funds to improve traffic flows at the north end of Bend.
"I take positions based on my values, not based on what liberals in Bend or Portland want to hear,” Livingston wrote in a statement.
In his candidate announcement, Livingston described himself as a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, and called out his competitor — Bend surgeon Knute Buehler — for not being as conservative.
“Unlike one candidate in this race, I do not believe President Trump’s popularity is fueled by voters’ despair," Livingston wrote. "I believe it is fueled by many Americans’ desire for a conservative in the White House. I do not believe, as that candidate does, that President Trump has no place as leader of the Republican Party."
If elected, Livingston said he would prioritize better managing federal lands to prevent and curtail wildfire and oppose regulations that increase cost of living and cost of doing business.
“Many people in Oregon are struggling to make it financially — whether in expensive and fast-growing areas like Bend or Hood River or in places like John Day or Burns where bad federal timber policies have helped destroy the local economy," Livingston wrote. "I oppose the types of renewable energy mandates that are popular in Portland but ultimately make it even more difficult for people in Central, Southern and Eastern Oregon to make ends meet."
He also said he would support pro-life legislation and judges, again calling out Buehler for his historically pro-choice position.
“Republicans deserve an advocate in Washington who agrees with their views on abortion and judicial appointments. They deserve someone who stands for conservative principles, not someone whose political career until recently was dedicated to making Portland liberals forget he’s a Republican,” Livingston said.
Livingston faces eight other Republicans in the primary this spring. Whoever prevails will be on the ballot in the November general election. Five Democrats have filed to run for the seat.
His seat on the City Council is up for election this November. Melanie Kebler, a local attorney, announced her candidacy for his seat on Monday.
(1) comment
I'm just gonna screenshot this article where the good city councilor apparently doesn't know which chamber of Congress confirms judicial appointments.
But good on him for finally letting us know who he really is. He's said very different things about Trump while on council. Guess he wasn't being honest then?
