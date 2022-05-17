Bend City Councilor Rita Schenkelberg is set to resign Wednesday, marking the second resignation announcement in one week for the public body.
Schenkelberg, who uses gender-neutral pronouns, said they decided to leave the council because it has become too difficult to juggle the responsibilities of the council and working full time. Schenkelberg works as a mental health counselor at Forever Family Therapy.
"I am sad to leave,” Schenkelberg said. “It was a hard decision."
Mayor Sally Russell announced her intention to resign Wednesday, May 11 because she was “exhausted.”
Serving on the council requires more time than just the meetings twice a month, including doing the research and work to be prepared for those meetings, Schenkelberg said.
But a large part of Schenkelberg’s departure is based on the hostility they have received from the public since being elected in 2020.
"The constant criticisms around my identities make it hard to show up fully," they told The Bulletin.
Schenkelberg is the first and only person of color, as well as the first openly queer and nonbinary person to be elected to the Bend City Council. Schenkelberg said they receive lots of emails and public comment from the people asking about why Schenkelberg talks about using gender neutral pronouns, their race and sexual identity.
Being misgendered also was tiring, and got especially worse a few months ago when Schenkelberg came out publicly to use they/them pronouns, Schenkelberg said.
"All city councilors receive horrible public comment, it’s just mine is about who I am as a person,” they said.
Schenkelberg also has experienced harassment in person, recalling an incident where an angry community member started yelling at them during a presentation about outdoor homeless shelters at First Presbyterian Church in Bend. Despite there being multiple elected officials at the event, Schenkelberg said they were the only one targeted.
While Bend is often perceived as a progressive place, much more work needs to be done in the community in order to make the experience of public life sustainable for people of diverse identities, they said.
"We put progressive and having pride flags as the same thing, and that's not the same thing," Schenkelberg said.
Fellow councilors expressed sadness and disappointment about Schenkelberg’s resignation on Tuesday.
Councilors Megan Perkins and Anthony Broadman said they would miss the leadership and perspective Schenkelberg provided.
Perkins said she personally was devastated by Schenkelberg’s departure, and applauded Schenkelberg’s ability to break open the city’s bureaucratic process by asking open and transparent questions during meetings.
But Perkins also saw how Schenkelberg was treated differently — and worse — than other councilors. Emails written to the whole body were sometimes addressed to “the council and Rita,” and Schenkelberg’s use of gender-neutral pronouns or sexual identity were the subject cruel or dismissive emails.
“I think that I see this as a failure as a city as a whole and a failure for the city council,” Perkins said. “I think we need to examine why a queer person of color who rents and has a job cannot sustain the emotional abuse and time constraints of being a councilor.”
Multiple city councilors and the mayor also noted the impact that comes with the perceived increase in rude and vitriolic public discourse being directed at the council.
“I’m very sad there was not an environment on the council or in this city that fostered Rita staying on for the full term, because their voice is so important,” Councilor Melanie Kebler said.
Schenkelberg’s resignation signaled to several council members that it is time to have a serious conversation about structuring a council that can support diverse, younger candidates.
Mayor Pro Tem Gena Goodman-Campbell said she feels the council did everything they could think of to try to support Schenkelberg, but that the council didn’t recognize how challenging it would be for Schenkelberg.
“It really saddens me Rita has had this experience,” she said. "I hope it’s the beginning of changing what leadership looks like for our community.”
With Schenkelberg’s departure, the council will now have 30 days to conduct a public application process to fill the vacancy. If an agreement cannot be reached, the vacancy will be filled via the next election.
(2) comments
This is a tough one for me. They and I don't agree on politics but I liked an actual working person on the council. Half of tge others don't work and the other half don't need to work. We are now left with an idle rich city council.
While some people may have been rude, others, like me, are very nervous about how to address people who choose to use non-traditional genders. It’s confusing and completely the opposite of what I learned in school. It was disrespectful to refer to someone as “they.” I can’t keep up, so I just say hello and move on.
