Bend City Councilor Melanie Kebler is running to become the mayor of Bend.
Kebler said she wants to run because she deeply cares about Bend’s future and wants to lead the city in achieving opportunity for everyone.
“I think my work as a councilor so far shows I have a deep understanding of the issues our city faces,” Kebler told The Bulletin. “I’m ready to work to put solutions in place.”
Kebler, 39, was first elected to the Bend City Council in November 2020. In addition to being a city councilor, Kebler is an attorney who works at a small probate and estate planning firm.
She has earned the endorsements of every Bend city councilor except Mayor Sally Russell, according to a press release from Kebler.
Russell declined to comment on whether she is going to run for reelection or on the fact her colleagues appeared to endorse Kebler.
A press release including “Sally for Bend” branding has been sent from WeWin Strategy Group, a political consulting firm, announcing a press conference for Russell on Thursday.
“I’m not going to give you anything more until tomorrow,” Russell said.
Before being elected to the council, Kebler worked as a prosecutor in Lincoln and Yamhill counties. She also provided representation for crime victims as a senior staff attorney with the nonprofit Oregon Crime Victims Law Center.
If elected mayor, Kebler said her priorities would be to continue the council’s work addressing housing and homelessness, as well as to focus on building out a transportation network that allows people to safely bike and walk the city.
“We have to face our climate crisis, and we need to continue to work to be a leader in that area,” she said.
Kebler said she is interested in being mayor rather than continuing as a councilor because of the leadership opportunity it presents.
“It can be moral leadership. It can be policy leadership. It can be relational leadership, convening a council that works well together and gets things done and moves policy forward the community wants to see,” Kebler said. “I see the mayor being the head of that effort and really the linchpin of making sure our city government is working well and that people feel like it’s accessible.”
Chris Piper, a former Bend city councilor, and Luke Richter, the head of the Central Oregon Peacekeepers, have also announced intentions to run for mayor.
Two other seats held by Councilors Gena Goodman-Campbell and Barb Campbell are also up for grabs.
Those interested in running for the City Council may begin the filing process June 1 and have until Aug. 30 to file completed petitions, according to the city’s website.
The mayor and seats on the council are nonpartisan races, so there is no primary election in May. They will be selected during the general election in November.
