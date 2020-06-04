Justin Livingston is running to keep his seat on the Bend City Council.
Livingston, a real estate broker, was first elected to the council in 2016. Earlier this year, Livingston unsuccessfully ran in the Republican primary for the 2nd Congressional District, which is currently held by Rep. Greg Walden, R-Hood River.
Livingston said he wanted to run again because he has enjoyed his time on the council and wants to continue the work he started in his first term.
In particular, Livingston said some accomplishments from the past four years have been focusing on funding street maintenance without raising taxes, getting transportation projects going, and moving forward with affordable housing projects.
"We've had some great successes," he said.
If elected to another term, Livingston said he would would focus on finding ways to stabilize Bend's economy, which has been shaken by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I think it's important to focus on recovery of the economy locally, (and) hopefully diversify the economy even more," Livingston said.
Livingston will face Melanie Kebler, a local lawyer, for the seat in the November general election.
