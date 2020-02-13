Incumbent Chris Piper announced he is going to run to keep his seat on the Bend City Council in the November election.
Piper was appointed to the City Council in January 2019 to fill the vacancy left by Sally Russell after she was elected as mayor.
“I didn’t run for Council, I was appointed, so I didn’t get the experience of campaigning but believed it was important to get out and talk to people. I enjoy meeting with residents of our City and I think the number one job of any City Councilor is to be in touch with as broad a swath of the community as possible,” Piper said in a written statement.
Piper, 52, has lived in Bend with his wife and daughter for 15 years. He is the vice president of the promotional products division for Bend-based Silipint Partners, Inc.
Piper's priorities include promoting affordable housing, livability and more efficient transportation, according to a press release. Last year, Piper worked with business owners and people who use the Whitewater Park near Colorado Avenue to limit parking in the area to four hours to reduce the number of people camping out there for several days in a row.
"I believe we found a balance that preserved the livability of that area and improved access to this popular park," Piper said. "I approach the job of councilor as one of listening to all sides and working hard to find a reasonable solution."
Piper currently serves on the Bend Economic Advisory Board, Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization, Landmarks Commission, the Downtown Bend Business Association, and as the chair of the City Stewardship Committee.
Four council seats — those currently held by Bill Moseley, Justin Livingston, Bruce Abernethy and Piper — are up for election this November.
Moseley said he intends to run again, though he said he won't make a final decision until May.
"I've got quite a bit going on here," Moseley said, referring to his business, GL Solutions. "I need to make sure I can adequately serve the public."
Livingston said Thursday he wouldn't confirm whether he was going to run again, and said he is "evaluating all options."
Abernethy said he has not decided whether he is going to run again.
"I think there are real pros and cons to (running)," Abernethy said. "I love being on council. I love the people that I work with. I like being apart of helping the city grow and developing its future. The cons (are) it's a huge amount of work, I've been doing it for a long time."
