Bruce Abernethy will not seek reelection after serving nearly 12 years on the Bend City Council.
Abernethy, whose term will end at the end of this year, was first elected in 2000 and served two consecutive terms, a portion of which he served as mayor. He was again elected in 2016.
"While thoroughly enjoying the work and the camaraderie (with fellow Councilors and dedicated City staff), I have decided that at this time in my life I need a break and want to begin to scale things back a bit," Abernethy wrote in a statement.
He said the reason he is making the announcement several months in advance of the general election this November is to provide ample time for others considering a run for City Council time to decide.
"Being on City Council is an amazing learning experience and I am happy to talk to any potential candidate on what is involved in both campaigning and then being an effective member of City Council," Abernethy wrote.
With 10 months left in his term, Abernethy said he will continue tackling critical issues like transportation, homelessness, public safety, economic development and climate change.
Abernethy currently serves with and on the boards of about a dozen other organizations, including the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council, Central Oregon Community College and the Central Oregon Health Council.
Four seats on the City Council are up for election this November. Melanie Kebler, a local attorney, has filed to run for the seat held by Councilor Justin Livingston, who is running for the 2nd Congressional District. City Councilor Chris Piper has announced his intention to run to keep his seat. City Councilor Bill Moseley has not confirmed whether he will run again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.