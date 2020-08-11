Bend City Councilor Bill Moseley will not run for reelection this fall.
Moseley, the CEO of GL Solutions, a software company, in an email Tuesday said that his decision not to run was largely due to the fact that the council feels "adrift" because of a lack of leadership.
"Given the state of our leadership, I’ve come to the conclusion that the wisest use of my time lies with my business and family," he said in a statement.
Moseley was first elected in 2016 to the council. He unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2018 against current Mayor Sally Russell.
This story will be updated.
