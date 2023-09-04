Bend City Councilor Anthony Broadman announced his candidacy for Senate District 27 Monday challenging the Republican incumbent, Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp. 

Broadman, a Democrat who was elected in 2020 with the highest vote total in the history of the City Council, expressed his commitment to affordability, the environment, public safety and reproductive freedom Monday. 

