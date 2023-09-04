Bend City Councilor Anthony Broadman announced his candidacy for Senate District 27 Monday challenging the Republican incumbent, Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp.
Broadman, a Democrat who was elected in 2020 with the highest vote total in the history of the City Council, expressed his commitment to affordability, the environment, public safety and reproductive freedom Monday.
He condemned the 42-day Senate walkout, which was led by Knopp, drawing a firm line of difference between him and the incumbent.
"I will never walk away from that table," Broadman said to a Labor Day picnic crowd Monday in Bend. "I will never give up the seat at the table that Central Oregon needs to make sure that working families can survive and thrive in Central Oregon."
Broadman, 44, is a father of three, an attorney for tribal governments and small businesses and the Chief Judge of the Warm Springs Court of Appeals.
He has several endorsements from both the current Redmond and Bend mayors, the representatives of House Districts 53 and 54, Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang, Bend-La Pine School Board members, former Police Chief Jim Porter and three former Bend mayors.
Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler said Broadman is the right person to lead the district because he will show up and stand up for the region's shared values. House District 53 Rep. Emerson Levy, D-Bend, similarly said Broadman upholds the values of Central Oregon.
"This Senate seat exemplifies the changing political landscape in Central Oregon," Levy wrote in a text message Monday. "Sen. Knopp has represented Central Oregon for many years and has brought significant funding to the area, and I'm thankful for his many years of service. However, after the walkout, I believe it's time for a change."
Senate District 27 encompasses Bend, part of Redmond, Sisters and Tumalo. Its boundaries have changed over time, but Republicans have held the seat since 1984. Knopp has occupied it since 2012.
Whether Knopp is eligible for re-election is a major question after voters passed Measure 113, which bars legislators who have more than 10 unexcused absences from running again. The secretary of state declared Knopp and the five other senators of the total 10 who passed the unexcused absence limit as disqualified from running for re-election. But the senators have filed a court challenge.
Knopp did not immediately respond to The Bulletin's requests for comment Monday.
Broadman has not yet filed his senate campaign with the Secretary of State, which keeps track of candidates and their finances. Knopp has, and he's garnered more than $6,000 in donations since May. Candidates are required to register to vote under their desired political party before Sept. 14.
