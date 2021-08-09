The Bend City Council is urging the Deschutes County Commission to mandate mask-wearing indoors less than a week after the commission declined to do so.
In a letter signed by Mayor Sally Russell that was released Monday, the city council implored the commission, which acts as the local public health authority, to at least strongly recommend people wear mask indoor publics spaces to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The letter referenced a substantial rise in the number of cases locally, and staffing shortages at St. Charles Health System as reasons why.
The county averaged 195.9 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people last week, according to Oregon Health Authority data.
The mayor urged the county and the city to have a united position.
"The welfare of our businesses, restaurants, and, most importantly, our community members, depends upon our leadership," the letter states.
Last week, Commissioner Phil Chang proposed the county strongly recommend masking in light of recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but Commissioners Tony DeBone and Patti Adair said no. DeBone questioned whether the solution was more “government control and panic” and Adair questioned the efficacy of cloth masks.
In phone call Monday, DeBone said that he was not supportive of a mask mandate, citing concerns about how it would be enforced.
"Are we going to call 911 and dispatch someone?" DeBone said. "It's not a road I'm willing to go down."
Cities and counties have employed different enforcement methods throughout the pandemic. For example, the city of Bend passed civil penalty for mask violations last year.
He said he was "not opposed" to the idea of strongly recommending masks for people indoors, and personally chooses to wear a mask when he goes shopping.
He said the dynamic of the commission meeting last week — which at times was heated — kept the commission from getting to this point.
DeBone declined to say how exactly how he'd vote when the commission brings up the issue again Wednesday.
Adair did not respond to a request for comment.
Chang, who proposed the mask recommendation, said he appreciated getting support from another local government for the idea. He also said the commission had received more than 100 emails since last week from residents in support of the county either requiring and recommending masks indoors.
He said he hopes the amount of public input helps inform his fellow commissioners. Last month, when the county was considering a temporary fireworks ban, Chang — who originally was against the idea — had his mind changed on the ban because of an outpouring of support from the community.
"It swayed me for that window of time that it was appropriate to pursue a fireworks ban because so many constituents were asking for it," Chang said. "I hope in this case we would see a similar response from the commissioners."
It would be helpful to know out of the 196 Covid 19 cases per 100k people how many of those 196 were vaccinated ?
