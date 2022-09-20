safeway shooting (copy)

Emergency personnel respond to the shooting at the east Bend Safeway near U.S. Highway 20 and NE 27th Street in Bend on Aug. 28. A gunman shot and killed two people before taking his own life.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file

Two Bend City Councilors have expressed interest in banning the possession of a loaded firearm in public, a partial response to last month's deadly shooting at the east Bend Safeway.

The council is expected to discuss gun safety measures at a work session Wednesday.

Transitory Inflation
Transitory Inflation

'when we have solid citizens carrying guns safely'

Solid citizens!? You know, as opposed to the non-solid ones. If you wonder if you are solid or not, you're not. Don't believe me? Look it up in the dog-whistle manual.

Also, we have a manufacturer of branded high capacity magazines in city limits. What is their view?

