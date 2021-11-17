A majority of residents in the Old Bend Neighborhood want to continue a pilot residential parking program, according to a recent city survey.
The program, which was launched last year, is designed to prioritize parking access to residents of the neighborhood. With its proximity to downtown and Drake Park, the neighborhood residents historically have had to compete with eventgoers and others for parking.
Residents within the parking benefit district can buy $25 permits to park along certain roads in their area, and nonresidents can park in other areas. The revenue collected from permits goes toward improvements in the Old Bend Neighborhood.
On Wednesday, the Bend City Council will consider whether the program should be renewed at the beginning of the year, or if it should expire at the end of the year.
While the city received a variety of feedback on the program, one message was clear from the survey: About 80% of residents reported being interested in continuing the program.
“I think overall this really was a success,” said Tobias Marx, the city’s parking manager.
Marx said the survey results are based on 161 responses from 575 households, 386 of which were permit holders. Overall, residents said the program has made a difference in the availability of parking, as well as making the neighborhood feel safer.
In the last 10 months, the city issued 3,200 citations in the district, Marx said. Many were dismissed or voided because the goal was to educate visitors about the parking district, he said.
If the district is made permanent, however, Marx said he anticipates that number would go down. That is what happened after the city limited parking around McKay Park, Marx said.
“People will know there is a district and remember that,” he said.
Those who were not in support of the program said it was, in general, because they thought the permit fee was too high, or opposed the philosophical idea of having to pay to park in front of their homes .
Others asked the city to make the visitor pass system easier to understand, and asked the city to improve signs so rules around the district were more clear.
The city also learned lessons on how to enforce the laws of the district. For example, on nights when there were nearby events, like Munch & Music, enforcement staff spent time driving around telling people where not to park.
By the end of the summer, people were parking where they were supposed to for the most part, Marx said.
Marx also said this pilot program has shown him the potential to expand similar parking districts in other parts of the city.
The city will discuss whether to extend the parking district program on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
