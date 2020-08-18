Creating a Human Rights and Equity Commission, promoting more diverse representation on committees, and making meetings more accessible are all recommendations that came out of a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion report that was completed for the Bend City Council.
The report, which will be discussed by the Bend City Council on Wednesday, outlines how the city can be more inclusive of marginalized communities — including people of color, people with disabilities and the LBGTQ population — when conducting everyday business.
The report was completed by Allyship in Action, a Bend-based business that does consulting work to help give guidance to organizations and businesses looking to advance equity and social justice within their own walls.
“Due in part to the pervasive myth that Bend is not diverse, meaningful action around advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion has been slower to take hold in the Central Oregon region than in more urban parts of the state,” according to the report. “As a result, marginalized communities continue to be underrepresented in the City’s Council, staff, committees, and access to services. It also means that community members — including councilors and staff — vary widely in their experience with, and perspectives on, issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion.”
Though work on the report began last fall at the request of the City Council, the finished product comes amid a larger movement for racial equality that has been sweeping the nation. Bend alone has seen multiple protests and rallies championing the tenets of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Social justice and police reform have also been put into the spotlight in Bend as factions of the community have criticized and called for the removal of Bend’s new police chief, Mike Krantz, for his connection with the Portland Police Bureau.
The report paints a picture of a City Hall that is largely white, and overall disconnected from marginalized communities. About 94% of Bend city staff is white, according to the report, and only 30% are women. Roughly 5% of the city’s staff is Latino, compared to 9.1% of Bend’s population overall.
“Despite some folks feeling like City staff were receptive, one stakeholder described their relationship as ‘tolerant,’ saying that ‘They smile and nod, and choose not to offend us, but do not take us seriously,’” the report states.
More than a dozen recommendations are the product of several interviews with organizations that represent marginalized and underrepresented communities, such as Embrace Bend, OUT Central Oregon, and the Latino Community Association.
One of the biggest changes the report suggests is the creation of a permanent Human Rights and Equity Commission. The commission would be focused on “responding to the needs and priorities of historically marginalized and underrepresented communities and providing feedback on issues related to diversity, equity, and/or inclusion in the City of Bend,” according to the report.
Some of the duties of the committee would be to investigate and respond to complaints of discrimination or violations of Bend’s equal rights ordinance, as well as to advise the Bend City Council on the impacts of policies and practices on marginalized communities.
“Creating a Human Rights and Equity Commission … is an essential first step to ensuring that marginalized and underrepresented communities have the access and power to make their voices heard and their needs and priorities known,” the report states.
The report also calls for the city to offset costs like transportation, day care and lost wages for people who apply for this commission to reduce barriers for people who could give time for the committee .
The report also emphasized the importance of making meetings and meeting materials more accessible.
“A process cannot truly be considered public if some residents cannot read the agenda, see or hear the information being presented, find the child care or transportation to attend, fit comfortably in the chairs, or use the restroom safely,” the report states.
The City Council meeting will be livestreamed at 5 p.m. Wednesday on the city’s website.
(1) comment
Oh here we go. Another liberal pc city who will hire based on everything but most qualified.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.