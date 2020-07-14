A majority of the Bend City Council seems generally supportive of giving a transportation bond, which was pulled from the May ballot, another shot in the general election.
On Wednesday, the Bend City Council will discuss whether it wants to put a $190 million transportation bond back onto the ballot. In March, the council voted to pull the bond off the May ballot in light of economic instability brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
The bond, which has been in the works for more than two years, includes dozens of projects aimed at easing traffic congestion, improving safety and connecting east and west Bend.
Nearly four months later, economic instability remains, raising doubts about whether people will be willing to pay more in property taxes amid an economic recession. But many on the council feel that putting the bond on the ballot is a risk worth taking if the region hopes to keep up with the city’s growth, and have ideas as to how to make the bond less financially burdensome for taxpayers in the short term.
Having an adequate transportation system is an essential part of addressing the housing shortage and affordability in Bend, as well, said Councilor Gena Goodman-Campbell.
“If we don’t start building those (projects) in the next few years we are going to be really behind and have more problems,” said Goodman-Campbell on Tuesday.
For the majority of the council, putting the bond on the November ballot makes sense because so much about the future is uncertain.
Waiting longer to put the issue out to voters means construction costs could be higher, which overall could mean a more expensive bond in the future, Councilor Bill Moseley said. The bond is also the product of two years of work done by committees, which researched dozens of projects that informed the package of projects listed in the bond.
The current list of projects is a compromise between car-focused and bike- and pedestrian-focused projects that took time to achieve, Moseley said. With four council seats open this November, multiple councilors mentioned having concerns that the work that has been completed the past two years could be scrapped and redone if the bond is not voted on this November.
“I’d hate to lose some of the consensus we were able to build,” Moseley said.
Investing in transportation is particularly important right now as some reports suggest there will be more people moving out of big cities as a result of the pandemic and into less densely populated cities like Bend, said Councilor Bruce Abernethy.
But even now, the city is already starting to feel its congestion problems again as more people come to visit this summer, said Councilor Chris Piper. The bond is needed to keep up with the city’s current and future traffic, he said, and could act as a local stimulus by creating construction jobs.
“We are in the midst of the pandemic, and we are already feeling the impacts on the roads... I feel that we need to get ahead,” Piper said. “We are already behind with our transportation infrastructure. This is something the city truly needs to move forward.”
Some council members also believe there is still community support for the bond, and a recent poll seems to reflect that. In a poll done by GoBend 2020 Coalition, the political action committee charged with promoting the bond, 233 likely voters had the ballot title read to them last week, said Mike Riley, a co-chair of the coalition. More than 60% of those surveyed said they supported the bond, with only 19% saying they were opposed, Riley said.
While generally supportive of putting forward a transportation bond, Councilor Justin Livingston said he does have concerns about whether it would be successful given the economic climate.
Without knowing more about what the U.S. Congress intends to do with future stimulus money, Livingston fears that by the end of the summer the recession will be felt harder by residents if unemployment stimulus checks and mortgage forbearance come to an end for homeowners.
“To me there’s just a lot of unknowns with what the economy is going to do,” he said. “I’m really sensitive to adding taxes during a recession.”
Mayor Sally Russell said she would not share what her position was on the bond until she received more information at Wednesday’s meeting.
Because the council recognizes the city is in rough economic times, councilors plan to bring different ideas to the table about how to do the bond in a way that doesn’t burden taxpayers during the recession.
Some ideas include not having homeowners pay for the bond through their property taxes until the amount of unemployed residents in town goes down to a certain percentage. Another idea would be to not have homeowners pay until traffic levels in town are back to what they were before the pandemic.
There is also the possibility of structuring the bond in stages, meaning the city would borrow less and taxpayers would pay less in the first few years of the bond, and then pay more in later years.
The council meeting will be streamed live at 3 p.m. on the city of Bend website Wednesday.
