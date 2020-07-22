New ideas on how to curb the spread of COVID-19, like issuing a civil penalty for not wearing a mask and asking Deschutes County to join the city in issuing a travel advisory, will be discussed at a special meeting of the Bend City Council on Thursday.
The meeting was called after the council voted July 15 to issue a travel advisory, which discourages people from traveling to Bend. The council is expected to ratify this decision Thursday.
The council will discuss several new enforcement mechanisms, including implementing a local quarantine requirement for people traveling from hot spot areas, capacity restrictions for the lodging industry and a fine of up to $750 that could be issued for those who don’t follow statewide mask and social-distancing rules, according to city documents.
The agenda also includes an earlier “last call” for bars, though Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday established a 10 p.m. curfew for restaurants in counties that are in Phase 2.
With cases on the rise in Deschutes County, Bend Mayor Sally Russell said it is a critical time to be having this conversation.
Russell said she supports a civil penalty, though she knows the idea will spark a “lively” discussion. She also said she would be interested in finding a way to make masks available throughout the community.
“It’s a little more encouragement,” she said. “It says: this is required. This is no longer optional.”
Russell declined to go into specifics about how such a fine would be enforced, saying details would be discussed at the meeting.
Councilor Chris Piper said he was on the fence about the fine, mostly over reservations about how it could be enforced. For example, what would a restaurant host or hostess do when confronting someone without a mask?
“What are the protocols that he or she should be following?” Piper said. “And if that customer doesn’t follow through, we don’t want to put that hostess in harm’s way.”
Councilor Bruce Abernethy, is one of the three councilors who voted against the travel advisory in the 4-3 vote, saying that it doesn’t do much to change behavior and vilifies tourists.
He said he would be supportive of adding “more teeth” for mask and social-distancing laws that have already been outlined in Brown’s executive order.
“(Education is) clearly not being as effective because our cases are going up,” Abernethy said.
There is no law so trivial that the state won't kill you to enforce it.
